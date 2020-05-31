Southwick protestors call for justice over death of George Floyd

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of college-age advocates took up the cause in the Hampden county town of Southwick Sunday afternoon.

Gathered in front of the First Congregational Church and attracting attention from drivers along route 202 in the center of town, several dozen young adults quietly shared their views spelled out on the signs they carried.

They were orderly but fervent in what they believe to be right and wrong. Maggie Lukenda told 22News that it’s essential to recognize and speak out against racism.

“For us white people who actually care about the living and well being of people of color, it’s very important we don’t stay silent. The people in power only listen to us,” said Lukenda.

Fellow protestor Jessie Williams also said that the criminal justice system needs to be changed and examined across the country.

Williams told 22News, “I think there needs to be an overhaul of the criminal justice system and how they see everything across the country.”

The majority of the passing motorist honked their horns in obvious support of these fervent but peaceful protesters, who considered it their responsibility to be heard and share their advocacy with their neighbors in a peaceful and productive manner.