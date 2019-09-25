Southwick Regional H.S. students remember classmate killed at Stanley Park

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Southwick Regional High School are remembering their classmate, who was the victim of a crime, with a heartfelt message on display as you enter the school grounds.

Someone placed styrofoam cups in the fence, creating a message that reads “Rest in peace Nazar” and it ends with a heart.

They’re referring to 17-year old Nazar Tkach who was found dead in a wooded area of Stanley Park on September 19.

His friend, 19-year-old Vadym Misiruk is accused of killing him. Misiruk was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the crime.

He pleaded not guilty in court and held without bail. He is scheduled back in court on October 4.