Southwick residents continue protesting against Carvana facility

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick residents continued their opposition over a planned Carvana facility on College Highway Monday.

At a select board meeting, dozens of residents spoke during the public comment portion. The proposed 66 acre Carvana site would be right across from Southwick’s DPW on Route 202, which runs through downtown Southwick.

Residents asked the select board to address questions like property tax breaks, how Southwick will pay for the re-paving of roads, and how much more traffic will be on the town’s roadways.

Beth Carnevale of Southwick said, “It doesn’t need to be here. We don’t need to look at all the asphalt that’s going to be built here and ruin our town and our agriculture and what people came here for the small-town atmosphere. you’re going disrupt peoples lives the noise the traffic the pollution. No.”

Carvana is proposing to build a vehicle processing facility in which their vehicles are repaired and cleaned before being sent to other locations. Southwick’s Planning Board will be holding another public hearing about the project Tuesday.