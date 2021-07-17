Southwick residents to hold Saturday protest against proposed Carvana facility

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Southwick residents will come together Saturday morning to protest against the proposed Carvana car processing warehouse in the town.

The rally will be starting at 10:00 a.m. in front of town hall and its the latest in resident’s efforts to voice their concerns. Southwick residents including ‘Save Southwick,’ a citizens group in opposition of the proposed Carvana warehouse, will host this rally.

Carvana is proposing to build a vehicle processing warehouse in which their vehicles are repaired and cleaned before being sent to other locations. The project would include a 65-acre facility on 137 acres of undeveloped farmland off of College Highway and Tannery Road.

According to ‘Save Southwick,’ Carvana representatives estimate the facility will use 9 million gallons of water annually. Southwick is currently under water restrictions and the facility will draw just over 2,600 vehicle trips and 90 car-carrier trips to and from the site daily.

Because of no direct highway access to Southwick, vehicles would get to the facility through Feeding Hills center in Agawam, which has become an infrastructure concern for Agawam residents and its city council as well.

The Carvana facility is currently awaiting special permit approval from the town’s planning board. The Southwick Planning Board is scheduled to meet for a public hearing on the project next Tuesday.