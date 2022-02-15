SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The letter sent out to parents in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District said masks are strongly recommended but not required starting Monday, February 28 with some exceptions.

Masks will be required for the following situations:

Masks will be required in all school health offices.

Students and staff returning from five day quarantine following a positive COVID test must follow strict mask use through day 10 of exposure.

By federal public health order, all students and staff are required to wear a mask on school buses.

However, Angela Sanctuary, a mother from Granville is calling on the district to reconsider a different policy that impacts students before they even enter through school doors. Angela said students have been riding to school with a few of the windows cracked open on the buses, the idea is to increase air flow to prevent the spread. That being said on cold days, she said it can be tough for her children.

“When my kids get off the bus they tell me that their hands hurt because it’s so cold,” she told 22News. “And it’s not without trying. They had their boots, and their mittens, and their snow pants on and it’s still cold. I worry about hypothermia and I worry about pneumonia.”

It’s about a 20 minute drive to the schools in Southwick for Angela in Granville, but on the bus it can take an hour and she said that’s why it’s so important that the windows be up, especially on cold days.

“My kids enjoy school,” Angela said. “Southwick District is wonderful, but the transportation is a pretty big issue for me because I have four kids of different ages and they leave at different times.”

22News reached out to the Superintendent’s Office who referred us to the bus company, The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative. We reached out to the District’s bus yard, which referred us to another line, and have not yet heard back.