Southwick Police to continue search for missing man Friday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police departments assisted with the search for a missing man in the College Highway area Thursday night.

Police were unable to locate the man and suspended their search shortly after 9:30 p.m. The search will continue Friday morning according to the Southwick Police Department.

Southwick Police Sgt. Paul Miles told 22News they were called to the area of 249 College Highway for reports of a “despondent man” walking towards a wooded area around 3:30 p.m.

Sgt. Miles described the missing man as 56-years-old.

Southwick Police requested assistance from the Southwick Fire Department, State Police Airwing and the Longmeadow Police Department.