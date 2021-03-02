Southwick teenager has fostered more than three dozen kittens

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick teenager Lilly Barden was featured in Kind News magazine for fostering more than 38 kittens according to RedRover, a national animal nonprofit organization.

The 12-year-old girl started by going to Dakin Humane Society and signing up to become a foster caregiver volunteer, with her mother’s permission.

“I think the most satisfying part of fostering kittens is when they get homes. Then I know it’s a job well done,” said Barden.

Barden who has fostered more than 38 kittens, often fosters two to three kittens at a time and will wake up in the middle of the night to bottle-feed very young kittens.

“My advice to someone who wants to foster is to look up different fostering shelters and programs to see what best suits you, you may want to foster babies, adults, or sick animals,” said Barden.

“Lilly’s dedication to fostering kittens is inspirational, it’s so heartwarming to see the passion to help animals in need, and we hope it will inspire more kids their age to volunteer and foster,” said RedRover President and CEO Nicole Forsyth.

Currently, Dakin Humane Society is not in need of new foster care families but will post on their website when needed.