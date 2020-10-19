Southwick to celebrate turning 250!

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – This year celebrates the 250th birthday of the town of Southwick!

In 1770 the town of Southwick became its own community having broken away from Westfield. And by 1804 the area known as the jog became a permanent part of the town.

To celebrate its 250th anniversary, the town will be having a car parade on November 7th starting around 1:30 p.m.

The car procession of country roads and neighborhoods should last for around two hours.

Participation will be limited to 25 licensed vehicles that signed up in advance.