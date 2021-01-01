Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District to begin full remote learning on Monday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District announced on Friday that they will be going full remote at the return of the school year in 2021.

According to Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Willard, the decision to go full remote was made after discovering one person from Power Mill School and one person from Southwick Regional School tested positive for COVID-19.

Several members of the Woodland School community have also said they were in close contact with people that tested positive for COVID-19.

Fully remote learning will begin on Monday, January 4th for the school district and includes all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Another update from the Superintendent will come on Friday, January 8th on the school’s website.

