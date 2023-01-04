SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year’s Eve.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News the two-car crash occurred near the 200 block of College Highway around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday. One person, a 45-year-old woman from Southwick, has died from her injuries.

The DA’s office did not identify the woman due to the nature of the case. The accident is being investigated by the Southwick Police and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s office.