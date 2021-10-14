Southwick woman wins $1 million lottery ticket

Southwick, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Cash Wheel” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Kristina Podzemelnova of Southwick has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Cash Wheel” instant ticket game on September 2.

Kristina chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of the money to buy a new car.

She bought her ticket at Pride Station & Store located at 234 East Main Street in Westfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$1,000,000 Cash Wheel” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.