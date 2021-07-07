Southwick’s national motocross race returns this weekend

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The major motocross championship is back in Southwick this weekend.

After canceling last year’s race due to the pandemic, the 40th Southwick National Race is back on. It’s the largest outdoor motocross racing event in the northeast, and the track is one of the most famous in the country.

Rick Johnson told 22News, “For the first time ever we have the highest number of riders for this event. for the first time in history both the 250 and 450 classes are completely booked, the first time that’s ever happened in any race track.”

Johnson added that online ticket sales have been the most in the race’s 40-year history. Tickets for the race are on sale now.