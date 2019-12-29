Space heater causes bedroom fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews put out a bedroom fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to 133 Dickinson Street around 2:30 a.m. where they found a small fire in the first-floor bedroom of a two-family house.

Tetreault said the residents were asleep and woke up to their bed on fire but were able to leave the house safely. The residents stayed with family for the remainder of the night.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire was from a space heater placed to close to the bed.

