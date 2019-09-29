Spaghetti supper fundraiser held for Springfield dancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A spaghetti supper fundraiser will be held Sunday for an 11-year-old Springfield dancer’s championship trip in Germany.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the fundraiser will take place at Marconi Club in Springfield at 2:00 p.m.

Karielys Rivera will be representing the U.S in the World Hip-Hop Championship in Germany this October. She has been hip-hop dancing for five years at the Dazzle Studio of Dance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-11.

There will be food, raffles, and more!