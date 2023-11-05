SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spanish Christian Church on Chestnut Street in Springfield is recognizing a major milestone on Sunday. It is celebrating 65 years in the City of Firsts.

The Church itself was the first Spanish Pentecostal Church in Springfield and it continues to have a meaningful presence throughout the community.

“We’re so honored to be able to celebrate 65 years. We started it in 1958 and we’re a group of Hispanics in the area,” expressed Springfield Christian Church Pastor, Madaline Martinez.

As the Hispanic community grew, so did the need for a space where members could worship in their native language.

“They were looking for a church, but there wasn’t a church where it was in Spanish, and so they started it in someone’s home,” Martinez explained, “But, the group grew larger and what they did was, they sent the letter to our district, to our Spanish Eastern District and they said, ‘you know here in Springfield, we have a group of men and women and it’s so large, and we want someone that you can send, a pastor.’ And they did.”

It wasn’t long after that the church was born, and though it’s had a few locations prior to settling on Chestnut Street, the identity of the church has remained the same; 65 years strong.

“It’s just a staple of understanding that we’re cemented in this community, and understand that we’re blessed to serve for longer years,” said parishioner Jonovan Sierra.

Following a Sunday morning service, church members continued their celebration with a luncheon.