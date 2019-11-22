Spark Cowork opens in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local entrepreneurs gathered for the official grand opening of “Spark Cowork” in Holyoke Thursday.

The event was hosted in the new business hub by non-profit “EforAll.”

EforAll partnered with “SPARK Holyoke” to create “a stronger entrepreneur ecosystem” for entrepreneurs in the local area.

The organization offers help to anyone who would like to start their own business, focusing on “under-served communities.”

“This is a great place because it’s really good for the community,” EforAll Director Tessa Murphy-Romboletti told 22News. “We are tying to make Holyoke a better place to do business.”

Spark Cowork will function as a space for hosting workshops and networking events. It will also offer memberships for business owners in need of a physical address to operate their business.