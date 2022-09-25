EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Educational Endowment Fund (ELEEF) will be hosting the Spartan Sprint 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday.
ELEEF is a private, non-profit group of concerned citizens in East Longmeadow. Established in 1995, their goal is to enrich the classroom experience for students by funding “extras” not covered in the school budget.
Some of the projects that ELEEF has included:
- Funding for is robotics programs for all grade levels
- iPad learning labs
- Smart boards
- Document cameras
- 3D printer
- Listening centers
- Storyboard sets
- Computers
- Software
- Microscopes
- Digital microscopes and telescopes
- Math games
- Career planning technology
- Guidance materials
- Maps
- A music theory program
- Classical literature
- Chemistry and biology equipment
- Library resources
- TV studio editing equipment
- and many more
Schools that have benefited from ELEEF funding are Meadow Brook, Mountain View, Mapleshade Elementary schools, Birchland Park Middle School, and East Longmeadow High School.
The race will be held on Sunday at 9:00a.m., with he kids race beginning at 9:45a.m. There will be an awards ceremony following the race starting at 10:00a.m. The race will be located at East Longmeadow High School.