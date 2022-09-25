EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Educational Endowment Fund (ELEEF) will be hosting the Spartan Sprint 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday.

ELEEF is a private, non-profit group of concerned citizens in East Longmeadow. Established in 1995, their goal is to enrich the classroom experience for students by funding “extras” not covered in the school budget.

Some of the projects that ELEEF has included:

Funding for is robotics programs for all grade levels

iPad learning labs

Smart boards

Document cameras

3D printer

Listening centers

Storyboard sets

Computers

Software

Microscopes

Digital microscopes and telescopes

Math games

Career planning technology

Guidance materials

Maps

A music theory program

Classical literature

Chemistry and biology equipment

Library resources

TV studio editing equipment

and many more

Schools that have benefited from ELEEF funding are Meadow Brook, Mountain View, Mapleshade Elementary schools, Birchland Park Middle School, and East Longmeadow High School.

The race will be held on Sunday at 9:00a.m., with he kids race beginning at 9:45a.m. There will be an awards ceremony following the race starting at 10:00a.m. The race will be located at East Longmeadow High School.