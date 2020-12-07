SPD Officers recover loaded firearm after home invasion Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning Springfield Police responded to a report where a 19-year-old allegedly threatened to shoot residents at their home.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police officers went to Northampton Avenue for a gun call, when residents say they saw a man with a firearm in his sweatshirt pocket and threatened to shoot them.

Police then located the matching description of the suspect involved on Alden Street. The suspect ran away from police and was detained on Collins Street. Police where able to find the gun Velazquez allegedly had thrown into a dumpster. He was positively identified as 19-year-old Edwin Velazquez of Adams Street.

Velazquez is charged with the following: