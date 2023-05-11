SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst is demanding an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint from a Springfield Police Officer about members of the Springfield Police Department.

In a letter sent to 22News, Hurst is asking Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), the Department of Justice and the Compliance Evaluation team “to investigate claims by an anonymous police officer accusing two fellow officers of drinking on the job and another of being involved in a hit and run incident on duty that injured a suspect.”

Hurst says he received the anonymous letter on Wednesday. “These accusations, if true, are deeply concerning and continue to raise serious questions about the Mayor’s ability to effectively lead our police department while under a federal consent decree levied against it by the Department of Justice. Taxpayers are shelling out millions of dollars to prevent instances like this from being swept under the rug and any evidence of a cover up by the brass in the Springfield Police Department must be exposed. While setbacks are inevitable with any substantive change, being honest with the residents responsible for footing the bill is critical to ensuring transparency and necessary to rebuild trust,” stated Hurst.

The Springfield Police Department has responded to the claims.

“We normally don’t respond to anonymous letters or allegations publicly, but this letter which we also received Wednesday, and subsequent press release were filled with so many inaccuracies we wanted to set the record straight. One incident refers to an officer transporting a prisoner who just released from Mercy Hospital. The officer bumped another unoccupied cruiser while backing up, got out and checked for damage. There was no visible damage to either cruiser. It did not fit the criteria of a hit and run by any means. While the officer was returning to 130 Pearl Street the prisoner then complained of back pain. AMR responded to 130 Pearl Street and the prisoner was transported back to the hospital at their request with an alleged injury. The officer completed an accident report, Supervisors were notified, photos were taken and we have the video. The officer involved will have a hearing with our accident review board as is standard procedure for any crash. Superintendent Clapprood also recently transferred two officers from the Firearms Investigation Unit, as transfers occur routinely. With so much progress being made over the past four years and with the spotlight of the Department of Justice focused on that Unit Superintendent Clapprood made those moves for what she deems best for the operation of the Springfield Police Department. The officers were transferred to the Uniform Division. Superintendent Clapprood can ensure you that every complaint and/or allegation is looked into or investigated if necessary by departmental personnel. If there is ever any evidence of wrongdoing where discipline would potentially be greater than a five day suspension the Board of Police Commissioners will review it.” Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer, Springfield Police Department

You can read Councilor Hurst’s news release requesting an investigation here: