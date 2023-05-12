SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special badge pinning ceremony for new firefighters and promotions with Springfield Fire Department on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi are hosting a badge-pinning ceremony for Springfield firefighters on Friday.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to our brave and dedicated firefighters that are joining our Springfield Fire Department. Commissioner BJ Calvi and I are very proud of all the recruits that will be joining our Springfield Fire Department, your hard work and dedication has paid off. Also, to those being promoted, congratulations, these promotions are well-deserved and earned. On behalf of the city of Springfield, thank you and your families for your continued service to our Springfield community. We deeply appreciate your bravery and efforts. We must always remember and never forget that when everyone else is running out of that building, you are running in to save lives. Thank you and Godspeed.”

The pinning ceremony will be held at Springfield City Hall at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.