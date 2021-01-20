Special Committee will host a virtual public hearing to discuss the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak will hold a virtual public hearing on January 21 at 1:00 p.m to according to State Representative Linda Dean Campbell.

Officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, health experts, and other individuals will offer their testimony regarding staff and labor-related issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The hearing will be led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty.

To attend the virtual hearing visit: https://malegislature.gov/Events/SpecialEvents/Detail/373.