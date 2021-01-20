Special Committee will host a virtual public hearing to discuss the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak will hold a virtual public hearing on January 21 at 1:00 p.m to according to State Representative Linda Dean Campbell.

Officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, health experts, and other individuals will offer their testimony regarding staff and labor-related issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The hearing will be led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty. 

To attend the virtual hearing visit: https://malegislature.gov/Events/SpecialEvents/Detail/373.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today