Chicopee resident among US Army Special Forces soldiers killed in Afghanistan

(WWLP) – Two special forces soldiers, including a man from Chicopee, were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

According to the Pentagon, 31-year-old Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa of Chicopee, and 35-year-old Jose J. Gonzalez of La Puente, California, were killed in combat operations in Faryab Providence, Afghanistan. Both soldiers were posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.

DeLeon-Figueroa and Gonzalez were assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. They were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel on August 21 and died from wounds they suffered from “small arms fire while engaged in combat operations.”

According to the Pentagon, the incident is being investigated. There was no mention of when MSGT DeLeon-Figueroa’s body would be returned to the U.S.