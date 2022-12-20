SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Elder Affairs is hosting a holiday celebration on Tuesday at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.

The Hampden County Shine Program also will be hosting the holiday celebration, according to the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs Facebook page. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will also be in attendance.

There will be music, food, and the “Art of Trees” display at the event. The celebration will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.

