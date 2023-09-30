SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special launch event for Union Capital Springfield (UCS) on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, UCS is an innovative community rewards-based application that is designed to inspire and reward people for their active participation in the community.

The pilot program was conducted back in 2022, and yielded great results, distributing $20,000 worth of Visa gift cards to the residents in the North End community.

The special event will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending this special event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Roberto Martinez, Director of Union Capital Springfield, for his continued belief and investment in our Springfield. This innovative pilot program that started in our North End, will now be expanding its reach citywide. Special thanks to our community partners for supporting this initiative, including the MassMutual Foundation, Baystate Health, and Berkshire Bank.”