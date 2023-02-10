CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A prom is being held for people with special needs at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee on Friday.

Night to Shine is a prom for people that have special needs and is hosted by LifePoint Church, according to a news release sent to 22News from LifePoint Church. Night to Shine, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will have every guest enter on a red carpet lined by Marines.

The guests are greeted by paparazzi and a cheering crowd. Once the guests are inside, they will receive royal treatment, such as:

Hair and makeup stations

Shoe shine stations

Limousine rides

Corsages and boutonnieres

A karaoke room

A catered dinner

Prom favors

A respite room for parents and caretakers

And of course, dancing!

The highlight of the event is when everyone is crowned a king or queen of the prom. The prom begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.