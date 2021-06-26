Special Olympics begin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is a really big day for Special Olympics in Massachusetts as it becomes the first major in-person event since the pandemic started.

On Saturday morning the 14th Annual Cruiser Convoy will be meeting in the Basketball Hall of Fame to show support for local athletes.

At least 100 athletes will be participating in track and field from Hampden and Hampshire counties, having to spend the last year and a half away from a program that is all about sportsmanship and friendships.

Because of the pandemic, they’ve had to do virtual fitness training and this year’s convoy is not only about celebrating the Special Olympic athletes but also their return to playing field.