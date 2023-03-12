WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year, the time when Special Olympics Massachusetts’ bravest supporters gather together for a polar plunge to raise money for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Over at the Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield on Sunday, each plunger will take a dive into the cold waters alongside committing to raising at least $100 to support the 14,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state.

Every participant who either reaches or exceeds the fundraising goal will receive a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt. Already 300 Polar Plungers are registered, along with Mayor Will Reichelt of Westfield.

These funds help to provide athletes with the chance to participate in sports training and competition programs that will help them live longer, happier, healthier lives, according to a news release sent to 22News from Special Olympics Massachusetts. The Special Olympics movement helps to promote inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in all areas of life.

Registration takes place at 10:30 Sunday morning and the Plunge goes down at 12:00 p.m. at the Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield.