WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield area supporters of the Special Olympics took a polar plunge in the brutal cold at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield on Sunday.

Each of these young men and women not only subjected themselves to hitting the water at temperatures that felt barely in the teens, but by doing so agreed to raise $100 as a donation to the many Special Olympics activities throughout Massachusetts every year.

Tiffany Matzydowski of West Springfield knows how important the Special Olympics is to young people with intellectual disabilities.

“Oh yes definitely, 100%. I have autism myself,” Tiffany told 22News. “I’ve seen the kind of difference that physical activity can have on people who have their challenges.”

Many parents of children who benefit from Special Olympics were among the hundreds who turned out for Sunday’s Polar Plunge. Lori Lang of East Longmeadow said she’s so grateful for this fundraiser and so supportive.

“I’m so grateful for anyone who came out today especially with the weather. I can’t thank them enough for their support,” Lori expressed.

Together these supporters of Special Olympics raised almost $1,500 just by taking this plunge. They’re assuring that the special Olympians throughout the Commonwealth will continue enjoying the sports competition so vital to their development.