Special passport fair being held at Holyoke Medical Center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center will host a Passport Day Event, presented by the Holyoke Post Office.

According to a news release sent to 22News the event will take place Thursday afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the main lobby of the hospital. Special passport fairs are being offered across the United States to help individuals and families apply for a passport.

The Holyoke Post Office approached us for support by offering a Passport Day Event here at Holyoke Medical Center. We are happy to collaborate with them and help provide a needed service to our community. Carl Cameron, Chief Operating Officer of Holyoke Medical Center

Applicants will need to bring the following documents to apply for a U.S. Passport Book and/or Card:

Application – Complete the DS-11 (U.S. Passport Application) form if you are a 1 st time applicant, have lost your valid passport, were under the age of 16 when your previous passport was issued, or your most recent passport was issued more than 15 years ago

Citizenship Evidence – Certified Birth Certificate (raised seal– long form), Naturalization Certificate or Previous Passport

Photocopy of Citizenship Evidence

Identification – Driver’s License or State ID (if your ID is from out of state, please bring a second form of ID-Work ID, Student ID, Insurance Card)

Photocopy of Identification – Front and back of IDs

Passport Photo – Photo services available at event ($15.00 payable to USPS) or bring one – photos must be 2×2, in color, white background, no glasses worn

Payment – Checks or Money Orders: One Check/Money order made payable to US Department of State. The Second Check/Money order made payable to United States Postal Service

