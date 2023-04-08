SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a special Spring party for Easter at the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61 on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, there will be a special Spring party, along with an Easter egg hunt and a breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Elks Lodge on Saturday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, along with the Springfield Police Department Forest Park C3, Springfield Together, and other community sponsors will be at the event.

Mayor Sarno says, “I deeply appreciate everything that Springfield Together, my brother and sisters Elks at the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61, C3 Forest Park Community Police Unit and our Springfield Public School teachers, and all of our community sponsors and supporters do on behalf of our community. This community partnership with our Springfield Police Department provides and holds so many heartfelt events for our children and families.”

The party will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Springfield Lodge of Elks #61 on Saturday.