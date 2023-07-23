SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the Steubenville East Youth Conference Mass on Sunday.

According to the City of Springfield, the Mass will be held at the MassMutual Center at 10:00 a.m. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Bishop William Byrne at the Mass.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining Bishop William Byrne at the Steubenville East Youth Conference Mass on Sunday at the MassMutual Center. I want to thank Bishop Byrne and the Diocese of Springfield for their continued belief and investment in hosting the Steubenville East Conference here in downtown Springfield. This Catholic youth conference, hosted by Life Teen, is a weekend-long event is a wonderful event for our high school age youths.”