Spectacular holiday lighting displays in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Southwick are lighting up the town this week with spectacular light displays.

The displays aren’t just for show. Residents are competing in the Light Up Southwick competition. It takes a truly special display to win in this town.

One was even synronized with a local radio station, continuing a legendary tradition of performance.

Jack Adam told 22News, “We normally make a trip once a year. We look forward to seeing it every year and synchronizing with the radio station makes it enjoyable.”

The winner will be announced at the Southwick 250 First Night party on New Years Eve.