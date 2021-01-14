Spectrum donating 30 tablets, $1,500 to Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee will be receiving 30 tablets and a $1,500 donation on Friday from Spectrum to support its technology needs for its youth programming.

According to a news release sent to 22News, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for more devices because of the rising number of youth participating in the club’s programs.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is able to thrive, in part, because of the strong community partners we have,” Jason Reed, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee said. “Spectrum has been a long-time supporter of our organization, and the members we serve. Their continued investment, this year more than ever, will enable us to continue delivering on our mission.”

The donation will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday and the following people will be in attendance:

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau,

State Representative Joseph Wagner

Jason Reed, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee

John Maher, Director of Government Affairs, Charter Communications

“Spectrum is proud to lend support to organizations, like the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and the important work they do in communities,” said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”