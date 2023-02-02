CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spectrum is looking to fill field operator positions during a hiring event being held on Monday.

The event will take place Monday, February 6th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spectrum Field Operations located at 515 Montgomery St. in Chicopee. Job seekers are being asked to apply and complete the assessment ahead of time through Spectrums’ website however, walk-ins are welcome. Those attending are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally.

According to a news release from Charter Communications, Field Technicians install Spectrum TV®, Internet, and Voice and perform service calls to diagnose, troubleshoot and resolve issues for local customers. The position offers competitive hourly wages starting at $22 an hour, comprehensive benefits, and progression opportunities.