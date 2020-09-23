Speeding still a concern on Massachusetts roads

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – A new review finds rush hour has still not returned to the Bay State since the start of the pandemic, and with that comes continued concerns of speeding.

According to Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, speeds are higher across the state from what they were last year.

Angel Cortes is the owner of a ’98 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Charge, a car made for the race track. But he says the pandemic isn’t a good excuse for going too fast.

\He told 22News, “Driving crazy, it’s just not the right way. All it takes is one wrong move you can take a life or take your own life.”

Gulliver noted there still aren’t any peak travel times in the morning or the afternoon, despite seeing more people returning back to the office.