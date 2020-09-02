Spirit Halloween opens at the Holyoke Mall

Gisele, Freddy, and Angelina in Florence. Photo from Jessica

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirit Halloween is now open at the Holyoke Mall after spending months preparing to open safely according to state guidelines.

Halloween is more than a month away but on a Saturday this year with a full harvest moon. Stores have already started selling decorations and costumes.

Spirit Halloween has opened more than 1,400 locations so that Halloween lovers can revel in the best day of the year. They have opened a location in the Holyoke Mall on the upper level across from Billy Beez.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Spirit Halloween served Halloween enthusiasts for more than 37 years, specializing in costumes, décor and accessories for children, teens and adults, as well as providing the greatest selection of exclusive animatronics – and this year will be no different.

“We are passionate about Halloween and are fully committed to returning with a full fleet of stores because our guests share our passion. Halloween restores hopefulness and provides an outlet for escape. Yes, the world has changed, but there are so many ways to participate and enjoy Halloween. We personally have seen an outpouring of enthusiasm and positive support for our determination to fully open our stores, and we agree, we all need Halloween now more than ever!” Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO

Spirit Halloween says all guests and associates must wear face coverings. Social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations are in place at all stores and there will be increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas and employee screenings.

Every store will include these additional safety precautions:

Capacity limits

In-depth associate training on hand hygiene and disinfectant protocols

Single-use disposable microfiber wipes to diminish the risk of cross-contamination

Hospital-grade Defender disinfectant, known to kill coronavirus in one minute

“Strict standards and protocols are already in place. However, we will remain agile and alter policies as needed based on CDC guidelines as well as state and local directives. We all need Halloween this year, and we will continue to be the premier destination for all things Halloween offering interactive one-stop shopping for everything, including exclusive costumes, décor, animatronics, party goods, and accessories.” Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO