Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic fundraiser held Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of golfers were taking part in the Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic at Franconia Golf Course Friday.

The Bright Nights Ball, World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and the Parade of Big Balloons are events that annually benefit from this fundraiser.

Dozens of golfers took part in the shotgun start early Friday morning.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said this years event brings in some much needed cash flow since the Pancake Breakfast and Star Spangled Springfield were not held due to the pandemic.

However, Bright Nights will still happen this year, the holiday drive will open for its’ 26th season on November 25th.

The Bright Nights Road Race will not take place in the same capacity as it has in the past but Judy Matt said they’re still thinking of other ways to hold a virtual type of race.

“We’re trying to see how we can do something with the race. Usually by now we have everyone reserve their spot with the road race so we don’t have that cash flow. We’re thinking of some other possible way we can have the race and have people run in their neighborhoods.”

Local mayors got in on the golf action and had some competitive fun on the putting green with one another as part of the Mayors Cup Challenge.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau came out on top in that one.