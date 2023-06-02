SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield filled Franconia golf course with 200 players raising money for signature events such as the annual Pancake Breakfast and the long-running Bright Nights at Forest Park.

Friday’s golf outing is one of two events aimed at raising funds for the Spirit of Springfield, the other being the Bright Nights Ball in November. A number of local businesses throughout the Pioneer Valley stood ready to ensure that the Spirit of Springfield could reach its funding goals.

