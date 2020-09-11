Spirit of Springfield honoring first responders, victims lost on 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield is holding a ceremony in Riverfront Park Friday morning to honor first responders and the victims lost on September 11, 19 years ago.

The annual ceremony has been a tradition in Springfield since 2002. Last year was the first time it was held at Riverfront Park and a large group of people were in attendance. This year’s gathering will follow social distancing guidelines and be limited to 50 people due to the pandemic.

Springfield’s September 11th monument was dedicated on June 19, 2019. It features a vertical I-beam from the World Trade Center and a curved bronze wall listing the names of the 498 first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Most are firefighters from New York City and many are law enforcement officers, members of the military, and employees of the port authority of New York and New Jersey.

The monument was designed and constructed by Salmon Studios in Florence.

22News will live stream the remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. There will be remembrances by the following people:

Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Patrick Pickering, Regional Director for American Medical Response

Colonel Tom Bladen, Commander of the 104th Fight Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base

There will also be greetings from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and invocation by Father Gary Dailey, Chaplin for the Springfield Fire Department. Anthony Cignoli, President of A. L. Cignoli Company, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The ceremony will include the roll-out of equipment including a Springfield Police Department car, Springfield Fire Department engine, and an American Medical Response ambulance. The Springfield Fire Department will toll the fire bell, a wreath will be laid by Commissioner Calvi, Commissioner Clapprood, Mr. Pickering, and Colonel Bladen.

The Springfield Police Department will finish the ceremony with a rifle salute and the playing

of taps.

There will also be an NBC News pecial report at 8:45 a.m. with live coverage of a memorial event in New York City.