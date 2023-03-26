SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield presented the US Air Force concert band at Springfield Symphony Hall Sunday afternoon.

The band performing under the direction of Colonel Don Schofield. The United States Air Force concert band is from Washington D.C. and Sunday’s free performance was part of a 12-day community relations tour throughout the northeast.

Col. David Halasi-Kun, the Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base told 22News, “It’s going to ignite our patriotism, it’s going to get us ready for spring, its going to let us know that the United States Air Force is there and protecting our country and right down the road.”

The band is one of six performing ensembles within the Air Force band and honors servicemen both past and present.