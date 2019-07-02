Spirit of Springfield preparing fireworks for 4th of July celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is preparing for their annual Fourth of July celebration.

According to VP of Spirit of Springfield, Amy Barron-Burke, the fireworks’ firing tubes for Thursday night’s festivities were loaded onto three flatbed trailers Tuesday morning.

Barron-Burke said the tubes were loaded by Fireworks by Grucci with help from the Springfield DPW. The trucks will be taken to the set-up location Wednesday night at 11 p.m., where crews will work overnight to wire the fireworks.

Also at that time, the Memorial Bridge will be closed. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday and continue until 11 p.m. Thursday.

This year’s fireworks display will include special effects, shapes, and dance to a musical broadcast on Mix 93.1. MassAppeal Hosts, Danny New and Alanna Flood, will also emcee the event.