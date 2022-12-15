SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders and community advocates gathered at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday.

The 2022 Springfield Rotary Club Service Above Self luncheon was hosted by the Hall of Fame and Westfield Bank and emceed by 22News Anchor Rich Tettemer. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was one honoree at the event recognized for her dedication to the local community.

“The kind of things we do, bring joy, I think, to people. And that continues to make you thrive. You keep seeing the good results,” said Matt.

“Literally you think about 12 months in a year, Judy is doing something for the Spirit of Springfield. Making it a better place to be. I think it’s about time that we all celebrate Judy Matt and what she’s done,” said John Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Also honored was the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded in 1993 by late NCAA Championship Coach Jim Valvano.