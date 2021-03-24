Spirit of Springfield still determining date for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield is still making plans for their big events this year but it’s not yet clear when some of those events will be held.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News they’re still exploring when to hold the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast which typically happens in May, as well as the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks which happen on the Fourth of July.

Massachusetts is currently in Phase 4 Step 1 with outdoor gatherings limited to 150 people. These events draw much larger crowds than that.

Meanwhile, Spirit of Springfield events scheduled for later in the year, such as the annual 9-11 commemoration, the Parade of the Big Balloons, and Bright Nights at Forest Park do have set dates.