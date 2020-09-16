Spirit of Springfield to decide on holding Thanksgiving parade, Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield isn’t hopeful about their Parade of Big Balloons, but we should know one way or another in two weeks.

The Parade of Big Balloons is held every year on the day after Thanksgiving and typically attracts thousands of people downtown. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which also incorporates big balloons has gone virtual, but at this point, this is not something the Spirit of Springfield is considering.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said their events are about bringing the community together, but the COVID guidelines right now just aren’t allowing that.

“We were hoping there would be a phase when you could have these kinds of crowds and we typically have tens of thousands of people come to that,” Matt explained. “So how can you convince people to stay apart for that kind of crowd? So it’s not looking promising.”

On the other hand, they are much hopeful for Bright Nights since people can easily social distance in their cars while driving through an illuminated Forest Park.

However, no one would be able to get out of their cars and Santa’s workshop would not be open.

The Spirit of Springfield plans to make the decision on both Bright Nights and the Parade of Big Balloons in two weeks. They’re still remaining hopeful that by May of next year, they’ll be able to hold the pancake breakfast.