Splash pad opens at Ruth Elizabeth Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the severe heat wave, Springfield will be installing temporary fencing so that the splash pad can be turned on at Ruth Elizabeth Park in Six Corners, so residents can cool off.

The city splash pads and the pool at Forest Park are scheduled to remain open until August 28.

Cooling Centers

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

South End Community Center 99 Marble St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his team for moving quickly to install this temporary fencing so that we can turn these splash pads on. This will provide our children and families much needed relief from the heat. I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

Ward 3 City Councilor Edwards states, “I want to thank Mayor Sarno and Parks Director Patrick Sullivan for taking quick action and getting this temporary fencing installed so we can turn on the splash pads at our beloved Ruth Elizabeth Park so our children and families can beat the heat. I want to encourage our residents to stay hydrated and cool and to utilize our city’s cooling centers and park areas that can offer shade and relief during this heat wave.”

PBRM Director Sullivan stated, “We are very proud of the improvements made to our Ruth Elizabeth Park and I am grateful to Mayor Sarno for the addition funding to install this temporary fencing that will allow the splash pad to open. With the extreme heat and humidity, it was important to provide this neighborhood park and its residents this opportunity as a location for relief to beat heat.”