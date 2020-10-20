Spontaneous combustion in compost pile cause of Bondi’s Island fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have completely put out the fire at Bondi’s Island on Monday and officials now know what caused the fire.

According to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, the fire was started by spontaneous combustion in a compost pile. The fire started in a large brush pile that included leaves, stumps and logs. High winds on Thursday quickly spread the flames.

The fire started at 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon and took firefighters five days to completely put out.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the landfill, trash incinerator and water treatment plant also located at the facility.

Nearly 100 firefighters had assisted in putting out the fire since Thursday, with dozens of fire trucks ranging from tankers to ladders from communities from across the Commonwealth.

No one was injured.