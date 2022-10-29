SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park is hosting its annual Spooky Safari on Saturday in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Forest Park Zoo, the Spooky Safari, presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas, invites kids to come in costume and collect goodies along the trick-or-treat trail, and meet animals along the way.

There will also be a DJ for music, crafts, face painting, and story times, all included with the price of admission. Families can leave with a keepsake photo from the photo booth for an additional fee.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to win prizes in a virtual costume contest vis The Zoo’s Facebook page, with judges from the Zoo’s staff will select winners in the categories of Funniest, Most Creative, and Best Family/Group Costume.

“Spooky Safari is always special, as it’s our last big hurrah before we close our doors for the season,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director at The Zoo in Forest Park. “We love this event, welcoming families for a day filled with candy, crafts, entertainment, and, of course, quality time with everyone’s favorite animal friends.”

The zoo will be closing its doors in November until it re-opens in the Spring. The Spooky Safari is taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required and no additional tickets will be sold at the door.