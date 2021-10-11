Spooky Safari being held at Forest Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park is holding its annual Spooky Safari event on Saturday, October 30.

The outdoor event includes many of the zoo’s exotic animals, grab-and-go stations with take-and-make crafts, Halloween-themed books, pre-packaged candy bags for children ages 0-12. Pre-registration is required by October 27 or when all tickets are sold out. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children 12 and under for non-members. Tickets for Forest Park Zoo members are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $3 for children.

“Spooky Safari gives children and adults a chance to get into the Halloween spirit, all while supporting the animals here at The Zoo,” said Caroline Cay Adams, director of education at The Zoo in Forest Park. “And thanks to a donation of books we received from Reading Success by 4th Grade, we’re excited to be able to provide a book to every child that attends the event.”

This year’s event will feature a virtual costume contest and raffle.