Sporting goods stores see increase in sales during virus outbreak

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gun and ammo sales locally and across the country are increasing as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

The public can’t track the sales from private gun manufacturers, but there are indicators. Workers at B.G. Sporting in Westfield told 22News they have seen an increase in business since the outbreak began.

Ammo.com reported a 70-percent increase in sales this year so far. According to the FBI, 5.5 million background checks were conducted in January and February — that’s about one-million more than last year.

Gun sales typically increase during election years but the spike in sales so far is more than usual.