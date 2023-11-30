CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking for sports equipment or dance attire without breaking the bank, a new consignment shop has opened in Chicopee!

Prestige Dance and Sports Consignment is located at 720 Memorial Drive in Chicopee inside the Bridal Corner building. The owner and founder, Tina Perreault told 22News she opened on October 29th and sells all sorts of used sports, fitness, and dance-related items for half the price of retail or less.

As parents often find, their children grow too fast! Prestige offers parents and athletes to save money by selling what they no longer use and or buying gently used equipment from their store. They have something for every sports, fitness, or dance enthusiast from sweats, leggings, running shorts, sneakers, cleats, leotards gym bags, competition makeup, and other miscellaneous items.

When Tina was asked why she chose this type of business in a tough economy, “Well… it’s BECAUSE we are in a tough economy. As someone who grew up a dancer and gymnast in a single-parent household, I saw firsthand how difficult it can be for a parent to make sure their kids have what they need and can continue with their passion. And it’s so important for the confidence of all the students and athletes to have what they need while pursuing their sport. My heart wants to provide that at a cost that doesn’t force ANYONE to choose one goal from another.”

A Massachusetts law took effect last November that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash. The new ban includes textiles which means used clothing and shoes cannot be thrown in the trash. For those athletic items, consider donating to Prestige. Tina told 22News that for items donated to her shop, a percentage of the proceeds she earns will be added to a scholarship for a student’s program fees or classes.

Tina also runs Mason’s Mission, an animal charity, and is hosting a holiday gala on January 6th at Castle of Nights to benefit Kane’s Krusade. The proceeds will help those in need of animal care. For more information or to purchase tickets visit KanesChristmas.com.